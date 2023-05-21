I remember when The Journal started running color pictures on a regular basis. It took us days to get the separations back to use in the paper.

It took planning…but the change was worth it. We had color pictures in the paper! Now, that seems antiquated -- we’re able to put photographs on our website as soon as we shoot them. We can even livestream an event and you can watch while it’s happening.

That’s change – it may be difficult in the beginning but it’s worth it in the end.

More recently, we discovered our readers liked getting their news instantly. Our website, siouxcityjournal.com, has grown rapidly – more than 24 percent in the last year alone – and has become the No. 1 source for news in Siouxland.

We want to increase that number even more, but we don’t want to forget our print readers (I know – I’m one of them).

Beginning June 20, we are going to make some changes that will affect the delivery and scope of our print product. Instead of five printed papers in a week, we will produce three robust packages. Those three, however, will be the size of our current Sunday editions. They each will feature a hefty local section (more on that later), a beefed-up sports section, a vibrant lifestyles section and a national and world news section. Four sections in each edition, delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

For those who aren’t regular readers of our daily online e-edition, we will continue to produce the same Sioux City Journal newspaper that you love the other four days of the week. That product will be hosted online via siouxcityjournal.com.

Instead of receiving the paper on your doorstep, you will get it by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. That’s a big shift but one that should ensure consistent delivery. As you know, traditional newspaper carriers are difficult to find. If you routinely read the print product early in the morning (and your mail doesn’t arrive until the afternoon), you may want to get in the habit of looking at the paper on your cellphone, your tablet or your computer. It’s news when you want it.

By switching to this model, we’re able to do more in-depth and investigative stories, profiles and opinion pieces. You’ll find those extras online – and in those three supersized print papers.

Just like those color pictures back in the 1970s, large-scale projects take planning. Already, our staff is gearing up for the June 20 start date to make sure you’re going to get something extra.

Earlier this year, we ran a series of stories that detailed what actually happened before and after a shooting in Siouxland. Reporter Nick Hytrek spent months talking with people associated with the case and produced a compelling piece that answered the “how” and “why” questions surrounding the situation.

That kind of journalism is what our award-winning staff is good at. This new model lets them put their expertise to work and dig into a host of important matters. Already, they’re at work on stories that we haven’t been able to do on a regular basis.

They’ll still bring the basics – meetings, breaking news, features – but they’ll also be able to take advantage of the expanded space (and online extras) that can make their work even more compelling.

Seven days a week, you’ll still get the Sioux City Journal online. In the e-edition, the pages will still look like a newspaper’s pages. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, you’ll get something more in print.

“Our commitment hasn’t changed,” publisher Chad Pauling has assured us. “We’ll continue to give readers the most complete news package in the region.”

If you’re a Full Access subscriber who gets our print edition, you already have access to all the breaking local news and features on our many digital platforms. It’s accessible any hour of the day.

If you haven’t checked out our mobile app, please do – it’s another extra that will add to your experience. If you want certain news to come through, you can sign up for specific alerts, newsletters and custom-fit content.

It’s a shift for us as well, but it enables us to imagine the possibilities.

Color pictures in a newspaper? It’ll never happen, they said.

Now, we know better.