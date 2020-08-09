FROM THE EDITOR: Entering a new era, we haven't forgotten our print readers

As you already may know, our Monday and Tuesday editions of the Sioux City Journal will be online only beginning this week.
We’ll still have Wednesday through Sunday print editions and we’ve got a way for you to access features you love, even if you don’t have a computer, smart phone or tablet.
In every Sunday print edition, we’ll include Monday’s comics, puzzles, Dear Abby, the Motley Fool and datebook. We’ll also include Tuesday’s horoscope. Look for them in the D section (which is fronted by Living). For the puzzles, look in the Classifieds section.
In Wednesday’s print edition, you can find Tuesday’s comics, puzzles, Dear Abby, the datebook, marriage licenses and the court report and a recap of local stories from Monday and Tuesday we think you’ll want to see.
We hope this will help.
Meanwhile, those who do have access to the e-edition should find all those features online as well as the latest in local, national and international news.
While you’re visiting the e-edition, be sure to check out the extras we have available as online exclusives.
For years, we’ve been posting more pictures from events we’ve covered.
Usually, we can only get one or two photographs in print. But thanks to our online edition, we’re able to include galleries from those events.
Also, you’ll find videos to go with stories (“Watch Now” is your clue) and you’ll be able to see other online-only elements that enhance the story.
When we first started siouxcityjournal.com in the 1990s, we didn’t realize all of the possibilities. Now, we know there are so many things we can do (get ready for 360-degree cameras, drones and other ways of covering an event) and an unlimited amount of space.
Online, you’ll be able to find other stories we’ve written about a given subject.
In our archives, you can look back at stories from the past – all the way back to the first edition of The Journal in 1864.
As we near our 156th year (mark your calendar – the paper was started Aug. 20, 1864), we are even more committed to bringing you the most complete news package. While our founders never anticipated something like the internet, we’re sure they would be just as excited about the possibilities it holds.
If you’re a subscriber and you haven’t activated your online account, do so.
If you’re a “print-only” person, just know we’ve got you covered, too.
