FROM THE EDITOR: Happy 157th, Sioux City Journal

Today, The Sioux City Journal begins its 157th year.
That’s more than 57,000 editions, giving readers the most comprehensive news about the people and events in Siouxland.
When the paper started in 1864, the goal wasn’t any different than it is today – cover the news and reflect the community.
In that first four-page edition, writers updated readers on the Civil War, noted local business changes and, for entertainment, offered a poetry column. The ads took advantage of the times (“Down with the Rebs and High Prices”) and the editor offered a simple mission statement: “We come among you, as any business, to pursue our calling and to make a living.”
Over the ensuing 157 years, The Journal has covered the region like a blanket, informing readers about everything from disasters to great victories and changes. It has provided a global look, too, helping residents make informed decisions about their lives.
If you look back through those thousands of papers, you’ll get a great picture of the past. Reporters were writing our history, one day at a time.
Now, we’re just as committed as our predecessors. Even though there are other sources of information, none has the longevity or breadth of The Journal. Or the tools.
Thanks to new methods of delivery, we’re able to give you a host of extras online – videos, photo galleries, background stories and archives.
That online edition – something our founders never dreamed of -- is a great way to keep the story of Siouxland close at hand.
Even better, it makes a great “letter from home,” informing college students about their high school teams, relatives about friends achieving milestones and former residents about the community that helped shape their lives.
To mark our 157 years, we’re offering a special on the online edition -- $19.99 for the first six months of unlimited digital access and the E-edition. The rate runs through the month and ensures you’re on top of the news wherever you go. That’s a little more than $3 a month – or just pennies a day.
To access the offer, go to siouxcityjournal.com/subscribenow.
It’s a great way to spread the news – and help us celebrate 157 years.