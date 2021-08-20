FROM THE EDITOR: Happy 157th, Sioux City Journal

Today, The Sioux City Journal begins its 157th year.

That’s more than 57,000 editions, giving readers the most comprehensive news about the people and events in Siouxland.

When the paper started in 1864, the goal wasn’t any different than it is today – cover the news and reflect the community.

In that first four-page edition, writers updated readers on the Civil War, noted local business changes and, for entertainment, offered a poetry column. The ads took advantage of the times (“Down with the Rebs and High Prices”) and the editor offered a simple mission statement: “We come among you, as any business, to pursue our calling and to make a living.”

Over the ensuing 157 years, The Journal has covered the region like a blanket, informing readers about everything from disasters to great victories and changes. It has provided a global look, too, helping residents make informed decisions about their lives.

If you look back through those thousands of papers, you’ll get a great picture of the past. Reporters were writing our history, one day at a time.

Now, we’re just as committed as our predecessors. Even though there are other sources of information, none has the longevity or breadth of The Journal. Or the tools.