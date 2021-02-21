FROM THE EDITOR: It's great to work with a winning team

I hope you don’t mind if I brag for a minute.

Last week, the great people I get to work with at the Sioux City Journal won 21 awards from the Iowa Newspaper Association.

Competing with the largest daily newspapers across the state, they brought home prizes in practically every category. If you know Iowa newspapers, it’s a highly competitive field and it says something that our reporters, photographers, editors, designers and ad sales associates rank with the best of them.

It also says you’re getting the best of the best in print and online.

In the editorial categories, our reporters won awards for coverage of government, education, agriculture, politics, courts and crime. In a special category – COVID-19 coverage – they were also winners.

If you’re an e-edition only subscriber, you’ll be pleased to note The Journal won first place for Best Website. And if you’re one who embraces the print edition, you may want to know it won first place for Best Total Design.