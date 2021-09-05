FROM THE EDITOR: Journal to spotlight what's changed since Sept. 11

• Global relations aren’t the same either. Countries that were once allies now distrust each other. America’s place in the world marketplace has shifted as well.

And, we, as citizens, aren’t as naïve, perhaps, as we once were.

Swirl it all together and you can see Sept. 11 was a turning point.

This week, we'll look at these issues and also look at “lessons learned.”

Earlier this summer, we asked you for your observations of that day. We’ll have those – as well as ones from across the country – in a special section that will appear in Saturday’s Journal.

We’ll talk with Siouxlanders who were affected by the terrorist attacks, including some who were in Washington, D.C. that day.

The coverage is designed to help you look back and see what changed and why.

Most of all, we hope you’ll remember the way we came together and didn’t worry about political beliefs.

America’s people united in 2001. We can do so again.

This week, read the stories we’ll share and be sure to provide feedback. You can email us, comment on social media or write a letter.