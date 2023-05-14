Times are changing – and so, too, is our coverage of television.

Because there are hundreds of channels to track, we will no longer run grids in a Sunday TV section after today.

Instead, you’ll see a new addition, beginning Wednesday, called “What to Watch.” It will highlight those shows, specials, movies and sports that we think you’ll want to see. The new feature will be found in both our print and e-editions.

While the TV section has been a regular part of The Journal for decades, streaming services and more than 500 channels have made it difficult to provide a meaningful listing for readers.

For those who still like to use grids, we would like to call your attention to TV Weekly, a publication that has detailed daily grids with dedicated movie and sports sections. The 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication, TV Guide. For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, be sure to look for the contact information on Wednesday. It’ll be situated near “What to Watch.”

Our regular coverage of television – with interviews, reviews and features – will continue. This Friday, for example, look for a story about the new Disney+ series, “American Born Chinese.” Featuring recent Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, it’s a game changer that should generate plenty of conversation. Additionally, we’ll have an exclusive video interview with two of its stars, which you can find Friday at siouxcityjournal.com.

That kind of look at shows, issues and trends is part of the changing landscape we’re seeing in television. By helping you find those must-see programs, you won’t need to wade through listings hoping you might land on something interesting.

Because most cable companies and television services already run grids on their screens, we think you’ll appreciate the changes we’re instituting.

You have this week’s TV section to help you through the transition. But do look at the Wednesday feature and let us know what you think.