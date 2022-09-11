FROM THE EDITOR: We're making some exciting changes on our pages

I haven’t rearranged the furniture in my home in 20 years. It’s just easier that way (and I’m afraid what I might find when I move the chair in front of the TV). But I know if I tried something different, I might appreciate the space a little more and get new perspective.

It’s the same way with newspapers. Readers get into a routine and expect consistency.

How do I know? Recently, we moved the daily Bible verse from the bottom of the Opinion page to the top. And I got calls. They weren’t necessarily appreciative calls, just ones that wanted to point out the error of my ways for dropping the Bible verse. As long as I’ve been here, that’s been an important part of the paper. We rearranged the furniture, so to speak. We didn’t eliminate it.

This week, we’re going to do it again with some of our regular features.

Beginning Tuesday, you’ll find a new mix of comics, puzzles and columns.

You’ll still see favorites like Garfield, Baby Blues, Peanuts and For Better or Worse. But you’ll also get new ones like Pearls Before Swine, Pickles, Argyle Sweater, Luann, Close to Home and Crabgrass.

Old favorites – like Doonesbury, Frank & Ernest, Get Fuzzy, Marmaduke and Ziggy – will be part of the comics we’ll offer online. Daily, in fact, subscribers will get access to 496 comics, 35 digital puzzles and some 15 columnists.

The change is reflective of a shift in news delivery. As you know, more people are getting their news from digital platforms like siouxcityjournal.com. There, we offer a host of extras – from exclusive videos to photo galleries to background stories – that we don’t have space for in the traditional newspaper.

So it is with the comics. We need that refresh and to prove it, I talked with Tauhid Bondia, the creator of Crabgrass, a new strip about two 9-year-old boys growing up in the 1980s. Bondia explained his influences, talked about the strip’s subject matter and indicated where it’s headed.

Like you and me, he’s a big fan of comics, comic strips and Saturday morning cartoons. He likes the traditional ones, too. But if there is going to be room for new voices we need to provide it. Take a look at the interview (we’ve got it at siouxcityjournal.com – yup, one of those extras) and I hope you’ll be as excited as I am.

Look at our website in the “GoComics” platform and you’ll find how to access the 496 online strips we’ll be offering. If you’re a print subscriber, you already have full access to the e-edition and our website. If you haven’t already created an account, do so. You’ll find all that content you’ve been missing.

We’ve also made changes in our puzzles. You’ll still find them in the classifieds section, but now we’ll offer a Los Angeles Times puzzle. Jumble and Sudoku will be staying, but Bridge will leave us.

We’ve added a new advice columnist – Ask Amy – who will be included in our new mix. We’re not abandoning Sioux City’s own Dear Abby. We’re moving her to page 3, where you can find her even faster.

And, throughout the paper, you’ll find new columnists you haven’t seen before. Experts on gardening, travel, pets and relationships will weigh in, giving us a broader mix of voices.

In Sunday’s Journal, you’ll still find the comics pages inside the TV section. But they will include the newcomers as well as Garfield, Peanuts, Baby Blues and For Better or Worse.

What isn’t changing is our commitment to The Journal’s foundation – the most extensive local news, sports and entertainment coverage in the area.

Series – like the recent “What’s killing Siouxland?” – will continue to be important hallmarks of the publication. We’ll still cover local government better than any other media outlet. And we’ll continue to bring those extras that enhance your understanding of a given subject – like our interview with Tauhid.

Thanks to your support, we’ve been able to grow The Journal in ways we couldn’t have imagined 20 years ago. By having access to an online world, we’re able to transition for the future. This change is our way of making sure that arena is attractive to another generation.

When you see the differences in Tuesday’s e-edition and Wednesday’s print edition, know that we’re doing this to grow our audience and focus our resources on what we do best – strong local news.

We may have rearranged the furniture, but the commitment is unwavering. Sort of like my TV-watching chair.

Over the next week, check out the additions and let me know what you think. I’m at bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com.