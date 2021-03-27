FROM THE EDITOR: We've made commenting easier (and we have a deal for you)

Commenting on stories just got easier.

This week, the Sioux City Journal partnered with OpenWeb, one of the leading comment companies in the world, to expand our ability to let you weigh in on topics we cover. If you go to siouxcityjournal.com and click on a story, you’ll see an “our community” section that will let you register and become part of a conversation with us and others.

If you already have an account with our old system, you can log in with those credentials and be ready to go. If you don’t have an account, you can create one from the “log in” link. It’s very simple. You must, however, be logged in order to comment on articles or participate in live chats or other events. Old comments won’t carry over and you won’t be able to use your Facebook account to comment.

Wait a minute. Did I just say, “live chats”?

Yup. We’ll host regular sessions in which you can discuss topics with reporters, newsmakers and others. We want this to be an interactive part of our world and we want you to be involved.

There are ground rules, however. You can’t comment anonymously. You can’t use abusive language. You can’t violate community guidelines. On our site, you’ll see the code of conduct and what we expect from you.