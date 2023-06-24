I spent several days this month sifting through more than 50 years of Sioux City Journal history.

Because we no longer need a building with a press, we’re slated to move to new offices later this year. That means the building from the 1970s – dust and all – needs to be cleared.

Stashed in the attic of the Pavonia Street office, I found reporters’ notebooks, yellowed papers, reference books and old giveaways that help tell the newspaper’s story.

As someone who has been here most of those years, I had plenty of clutch moments. I’d see an old story and immediately flash back to the circumstances. I’d see a dusty cookbook and remember the turmoil that went into its making. I’d see a promotional card and recall the effort that went into it.

Clearing an attic, I discovered, is like journeying through your past and, in many cases, going it alone. It’s daunting.

You begin one box at a time. Each has something to say. Each has items that either need to be pitched (pens that didn’t work) or saved (clips for an important story like the crash of Flight 232). All aren’t gems but all spark those memories.

I found an old lifestyles page, for example, that had a marbled effect as a background. It looked great in print. But I remember we had to crumple paper, run it through the photocopy machine a couple of times and wax it to a page in order to get the proper look. We couldn’t afford clip art, so we improvised.

I saw notes from Lynn Zerschling, our longtime city hall reporter, who had a color-coding system. A rainbow of quotes, it reminded me of her meticulous detail when reporting. Accompanied by a flurry of post-it notes, it made me feel like she was still in the newsroom, telling her editors she just needed 10 more minutes to finish a story.

Some of her mother’s “Out of the Past” scrapbooks were up there, too, and they told a different tale. Louise Zerschling’s columns highlighted the outrageous things that happened in Sioux City and what she was able to glean from miles of microfilm. Even well into retirement, she’d come to the office and spend hours with her nose in a microfilm reader. Hooked up to an oxygen tank, she saw it as her mission to remind people about Siouxland’s past.

Terry Hersom’s detailed sports notebooks occupied their own little corner, arranged in chronological order. Like Lynn, he was a stickler for accuracy and made sure his notes were, too. He had great penmanship and a love for the game. Those notebooks, held together with rubber cement and pride, were his part of the story.

There were boxes of my past up there, as well. Old movie press kits, cassette tapes of my interviews with everyone from Iowa’s hiccupping man to Bette Davis, and photographs – lots of photographs -- that detailed the passage of time and the people who filled it.

On the advertising side, I saw old promotional items – bumper stickers, rack cards, cups and carrier money bags. I saw ads for a car giveaway and I remember vividly how many people were stuffed in the office one night to find out who got the keys.

Christmas decorations told a different story. Often, they were a sign that Little Yellow Dog pitches were on the way.

The year I joined The Journal, I was assigned to interview families who were recipients of the toys and candy Mr. Goodfellow gave away. I talked to five of them in one day and came home crying. I couldn’t believe a bag of candy and a doll could make such a difference and yet they did. I realized how lucky I was and what a vital role Mr. Goodfellow plays in our community.

I found pictures of old staff members and tried to remember their names; I saw remnants of The Journal Bowling Tournament and smiled when I recalled the fun.

I was covered in 50 years of dirt and dust, but I didn’t mind. For me, it was like one more visit with people who are no longer with us.

When we move, we won’t be taking everything with us but we won’t lose what’s most important -- those stories that defined The Journal for more than 160 years. Preserved online, they exist as a history book of our times and, for me, a record of the great people who worked so hard to craft them.