FROM THE PUBLISHER: Buying local makes great sense

The Sioux City Journal knows that shopping locally is one of the most important things we can do in our community right now, so is staying safe.

To help us accomplish both, the Sioux City Journal, in partnership with The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, is launching a site where you can buy gift cards from over 200 area businesses from the safety of your home.

Local businesses need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. "Buy Local" is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks go to The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business.

Gift cards make a great gift! So check out our Shop Local page at https://localbusiness.lee.net/sioux-city-journal/str: to see who is offering gift cards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0