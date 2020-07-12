FROM THE PUBLISHER: Journal plans changes in delivery

During the past few months we have seen the global coronavirus pandemic affect many aspects of our lives -- our schools, government, entertainment, health care and churches – and the Sioux City Journal is no exception.
We have been looking for ways to continue providing you with the best local news, sports and editorial content without diminishing our product.
So, beginning Aug. 10, we will deliver our Monday and Tuesday editions in an online-only format. We will continue to publish print and online editions Wednesday through Sunday. This will position us to stay strong in an ever-changing marketplace.
If you are a regular subscriber, you already have access to the online edition at siouxcityjournal.com. If you haven’t used it before, please check it out. Our e-edition is an exact replica of our print edition. It has all the features you have come to expect. To activate your subscription, go to siouxcityjournal.com. It’s easy to do.
Even better, the online access will introduce you to the many exclusives it has to offer, including videos, photo galleries and special projects.
The online edition is accessible on a number of platforms – smartphones, desk and laptop computers and tablets.
To accommodate those who don’t have those devices, we will include standing features (like the horoscope and puzzles) in our Sunday and Wednesday print editions. We’ll also provide a quick recap of the news you might have missed from our Monday and Tuesday’s online editions.
While this was a difficult decision to make, we are confident the change will enable us to continue to provide the kind of coverage that matters most. The Sioux City Journal has been a vital part of the region since 1864. It has weathered many storms – and pandemics – and emerged stronger.
Our goal is the same today as it was more than 150 years ago. We will still inform, educate and entertain through award-winning community journalism.
As we get closer to the start date, we’ll provide more information for those of you still wary of change.
We want you with us as this new, “not-so-normal” era in our lives continues.
Thank you for being loyal supporters of the Sioux City Journal. We don’t take for granted the trust you have placed in us.
