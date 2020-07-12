FROM THE PUBLISHER: Journal plans changes in delivery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the past few months we have seen the global coronavirus pandemic affect many aspects of our lives -- our schools, government, entertainment, health care and churches – and the Sioux City Journal is no exception.

We have been looking for ways to continue providing you with the best local news, sports and editorial content without diminishing our product.

So, beginning Aug. 10, we will deliver our Monday and Tuesday editions in an online-only format. We will continue to publish print and online editions Wednesday through Sunday. This will position us to stay strong in an ever-changing marketplace.

If you are a regular subscriber, you already have access to the online edition at siouxcityjournal.com. If you haven’t used it before, please check it out. Our e-edition is an exact replica of our print edition. It has all the features you have come to expect. To activate your subscription, go to siouxcityjournal.com. It’s easy to do.

Even better, the online access will introduce you to the many exclusives it has to offer, including videos, photo galleries and special projects.

The online edition is accessible on a number of platforms – smartphones, desk and laptop computers and tablets.