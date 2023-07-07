There is a NEW story to tell on Gordon Drive.

For most everyone reading this newspaper, Gordon Drive in Sioux City is very familiar and certainly well-traveled. Many people in Siouxland spend a lot of time on Gordon Drive! For those arriving in Sioux City from the east, Gordon Drive is the ‘port of entry.’

Before the NEW story – here’s the OLD story:

The idea of naming what was then called ‘River Front Road’ for William Gordon was first proposed in 1929, according to Tom Munson, archives manager at the Sioux City Public Museum. The Sioux City Real Estate Board recommended the change to the City Council. In 1939 the Fortnightly Club presented a similar proposal to the council. Finally, in 1948 the council formally renamed ‘River Front Road’ Gordon Drive because of Gordon’s early work on Missouri River flood control and navigation.

William Gordon was born in Ireland in 1857. He arrived in Sioux City in 1883, and he made the town his home for the next 50 years. An enthusiastic Sioux City promoter, Gordon made his fortune during the boom years of the city's growth. He was nearly wiped out by the disastrous Floyd River Flood of 1892 and the Financial Panic of 1893. A bookkeeper and banker, Gordon's true interest was in real estate, and he plunged into development, business and speculation.

Gordon was a dreamer and an innovator. He was instrumental in the development of the Sioux City Rapid Transit Company, which built the city's elevated railway. He was enthusiastic about the Sioux City Corn Palaces and a supporter of riverfront development. In its tribute to William Gordon at the time of his death in 1933, the Sioux City Journal noted, "Downtown Sioux City owes its present existence to the work of Mr. Gordon."

What’s NEW on Gordon Drive? A StoryWalk!

When driving on Gordon Drive near Spalding Park Elementary School find the entrance to Spalding Farm Park, at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Stone Avenue. Last fall the Rotary Club of Sioux City, working with many community partners, installed a StoryWalk. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and Montpelier’s Kellogg Hubbard Library.

“When I created this Project in 2007, I knew I had a great idea,” she said. “The idea was quite simple actually. Take the pages from a children’s picture book, attach each one to a stake and line them up along a path for folks to read and enjoy. I knew I wanted to create something where the parents had to be as active as the children. Active parents have active children and physical activity is a key component to chronic disease prevention.” (StoryWalk is a registered trademark owned by Anne Ferguson.) StoryWalks can now be found in all 50 states and in a dozen countries.

At Spalding Farm Park on Gordon Drive you’ll discover that laminated pages from a children's book are attached to 19 display boards, which have been installed along the circular walking trail. As you walk around the trail, you're directed to the next page in the story. StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children — and adults! — to enjoy walking while reading children’s picture books. This provides a great connection between reading and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors.

The NEW story – for now – at the StoryWalk at Spalding Farm Park is “Just Like My Brother,” a delightful and brightly illustrated story by Gianna Marino. (We meet Little Giraffe, who adores her big brother. Set in a stunning African landscape, the story begins with a game of hide-and-seek as Little Giraffe looks for her big brother, who's just out of her sight, but always safely nearby.)

New StoryWalk stories will appear in the months to come, as the panels will be refreshed by Rotary Club members.

A very local and fun story will be coming soon to the StoryWalk on Gordon Drive. “To Catch a Frog,” is a newly published book for children and adults by Chris Ferry of Sioux City. A few years ago, Chris opened the doors to Theodore’s Academy, a childcare and preschool center named after her father Theodore. With delightful illustrations by Wisconsin artist Vanessa Kuiper, “To Catch a Frog” is no doubt based upon exciting and real moments that happened at school one day.

The Rotary Club of Sioux City has been a gathering of dedicated people who share a passion for community service (since 1912!). The Rotary Club of Sioux City is part of Rotary International, the world's first service club organization. Rotary Club members work locally and internationally to promote peace, fight disease, support young people and education, affirm diversity, and enhance local communities. The StoryWalk on Gordon Drive is a great example of the community coming together. Collaborators with the Rotary Club for the project included Siouxland District Health, Sioux City Parks and Recreation, Sioux City Community School District, United Way of Siouxland, and Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Sergeant Bluff and South Sioux City have StoryWalks too!

At the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Complex you can walk and read “The Night Before Summer Vacation” by Natasha Wing. (A little girl and her family are getting ready to go on vacation . . . or at least they are trying to. In the effort to pack everything that will be needed, there's bound to be something overlooked.) This is a project funded by a grant from Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative in cooperation with the Sergeant Bluff Public Library.

In South Sioux City, at the Aquaplex, walk and read “In the Tall, Tall Grass” by Denise Fleming. (If you were a fuzzy caterpillar crawling through the tall, tall grass on a sunny afternoon, what would you see?) Included on the walk is a “Beanstack” reading challenge in cooperation with the South Sioux City Public Library.

After walking and reading at Spalding Farm Park along Gordon Drive, notice a couple of other things that might be new to you. First – near the circular walking trail is a small sign that says “6 laps = 1 mile.” Second – next to the park bench is a sign, with illustrations and instructions, inviting all to participate in a healthy “Park Bench Workout.”

There’s always something NEW on Gordon Drive!