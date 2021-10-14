IKE RAYFORD: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City Council

You should vote for me because I truly LOVE Sioux City! And I believe I am the best person to guide the decisions and directions of the city is someone who loves this place!

I’ve been a resident of Sioux City more of my life than I’ve lived elsewhere. I haven’t just lived here, I’ve become a part of the city in many ways. I have raised my children here, I graduated college here, I attend church here, I volunteer here and I work here.

Being involved in several boards and committees over the years has helped me develop a very diverse network, which allows me to understand issues from many perspectives. I ask questions, I listen, I always seek to learn as much as I can in a given timeframe and then make the best decision possible.

Three issues which are extremely important to me are inclusion, public safety, and economic development.

Economic development is important to me as a resident, employee and business owner. Economic growth drives the city forward and we need to approach that from a point of embracing who we are. We need to focus economic development opportunities on helping small businesses grow and expand, helping new entrepreneurs get started, retaining entrepreneurs and small businesses in our city and keeping the excellent talent that comes from our local schools.

In the past, we have compared ourselves to neighboring cities to measure our worth – that’s not how I do it. Our worth, our future for economic development, is in the people here now. As we focus on their growth, others will be drawn to us and this growth will continue.

I have been very involved in public safety throughout this region for a number of years. The conversations I have had with law enforcement are respectful and balanced in seeking understanding and encouraging change. We are blessed to have great relationships between ethnic representation groups and law enforcement here in Sioux City.

As a member of the Iowa Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force, we are working to expand partnerships between Iowa Law Enforcement and community members to promote public safety through building trust and maintaining law enforcement and citizen accountability, while seeking best practices in law enforcement. But all this is based on promoting respect for individual rights, human dignity and unity.

Which brings me to the last item which is very near and dear to me, and that is inclusion. Sioux City has grown approximately 4% since the last census and we are a more diverse community which is great. Because of this growth I helped in the creation of the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee. This is important because it is a tangible representation that we value inclusivity. I want every person to feel part of our community and know they can participate fully in the educational, economic and civic opportunities available. Bringing a voice of racial diversity to our city council is the next step and I’m the guy to do that! Remember I Like Ike and vote Ike Rayford November 2nd for City Council.

