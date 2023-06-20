Political caucuses, corn fields, and county fairs have become synonymous with Iowa’s Midwestern charm and hospitality. Unfortunately, health care in the Hawkeye state is falling behind, posing a serious threat to the thousands of Iowans living with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

Remaining the heart and soul of the Midwest and a driving force in national politics means little to Iowa if its citizens don’t have enough health care coverage to live with dignity, which is why the Iowa Legislature must step in and protect those with kidney disease.

Lagging behind many of its Midwestern neighbors, Iowa does not require insurers to offer affordable Medigap plans – which provide supplemental coverage for what Medicare does not pay for – to ESRD patients under the age of 65.

ESRD is a chronic stage of kidney disease, with those diagnosed incapable of proper kidney function without either regular dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant. It is a difficult disease, and patients suffer from fatigue, drowsiness, nausea, bone pain, and even the inability to use the bathroom. These circumstances are the everyday reality for the more than 3,000 Iowans under 65 with ESRD.

In addition to kidney patients losing key champions in Congress, they also suffered a defeat last summer when the Supreme Court eroded protections for ESRD patients by ruling in favor of an employer-provided health plan that jeopardizes patient access. This ruling opens the door for plans to discriminate against kidney patients, despite rules under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act that require employer-sponsored plans to provide coverage for up to 30 months following an ESRD diagnosis.

The Supreme Court put Iowans and others on dialysis at risk, by potentially allowing for individuals to be pushed out of their private insurance and into government coverage. While Medicare is an important safety net, it only covers 80 percent of the cost of dialysis. Without access to affordable Medigap plans, the cost of the treatment – which can be tens of thousands of dollars every year – comes out of patients’ pockets.

Having those 30 months of guaranteed coverage is critical to the health care, financial security, and mental health of the thousands of Iowans who are now deciding between paying for expensive out-of-pocket care or buying groceries.

Iowa now needs to build on its legacy of kidney patient advocacy and protect patients. Our state’s own Jack Reynolds – who was a lifelong dialysis patient and the namesake of a bipartisan effort to expand access to Medigap coverage for ESRD patients – spoke out frequently on the ways that access to affordable coverage allowed him to lead the life he wanted to, and the importance of ensuring other patients could do the same.

I sincerely hope Gov. Kim Reynolds will honor this legacy and work with the legislature to introduce a bill protecting ESRD patients by requiring Medicare to close the Medigap loophole and provide access to comprehensive coverage for all patients without adequate private insurance. While this may sound like a heavy lift, our neighbors in Kansas, Missouri, and Minnesota have already accomplished it.

Just a few months ago, the Nebraska legislature proposed a bill that would allow Nebraska ESRD patients under 65 to qualify for Medigap plans. Nebraska has far fewer ESRD patients under 65 than we do, and it is imperative that we don’t get left behind. Expanding health care is a priority of Governor Reynolds, and I implore her to add protecting ESRD patients to the top of her agenda.

Kidney disease can be overwhelming, with the ensuing dialysis treatments and the chronic pain of ESRD taking an enormous toll on the time and mental health of those diagnosed. We can make the lives of patients a little bit easier by passing legislation that provides comprehensive health care and alleviates crippling financial burdens.

Gov. Reynolds has delivered for our community countless times, and I am confident she will do so again.

Tom Greene is a retired pharmacist and former state senator from Burlington. During his time in the Legislature, the Republican served on the human resources committee and was a member of the rural and primary care advisory board. He had a sister donate a kidney to a non-relative with a deteriorating condition but now, after receiving the donation, is thriving.