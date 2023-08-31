Iowa has long-been viewed as the first critical test on the road to the White House. Republican presidential candidates are again flocking here to make their case to Iowans on why he or she is the right person for the job.

But I have often thought that prospective candidates could learn a thing or two when visiting the Hawkeye State. Our positive track record on reducing emissions and expanding renewable power alongside natural gas is one such example. Together, renewables and natural gas are achieving a clean, secure, and affordable energy future for Iowa, while creating a model for the nation.

Energy and climate have unfortunately become two politically polarizing topics.

It may come as a shock then to those on the coasts that a “red state” is among the top leaders of renewable power production in America, including the most homegrown wind energy generation per square mile.

Our state recently produced a whopping 64 percent of its electricity from the unobstructed winds blowing steadily across the prairie, a unique geographic advantage unavailable to most states. And those clean energy projects paid out $68 million last year to farmers, ranchers and other private landowners which help many family businesses.

This is a dramatic turnaround from just a few years ago. As recently as 2005, coal plants generated three quarters of electric power production in Iowa. Today, with the rapid 20-fold growth of wind, ramp up of battery storage and tripling of natural gas for making electricity, carbon emissions in Iowa are down 33 percent as we transition away from coal.

The bottom line, however, is Iowa still needs stable power supply to partner with intermittent wind power. With the closure of our last carbon free nuclear plant in 2020, the remaining generation is primarily coming from coal or natural gas. That’s why Iowa will need natural gas well into the future: for the 60 percent of homes that use it for heating, for helping to cut emissions from the remaining one-third of our power grid still powered by coal, and for industry that requires natural gas to produce things like fertilizers that support an abundant food supply from farms like mine.

Rather than all-or-nothing energy policies from the extremes of both parties, there’s a sensible common ground that others are beginning to recognize. Industry groups like Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future and the American Clean Power Association, are both highlighting the need for practical policy that moves us forward on climate by scaling up renewables, while maintaining the reliability, affordability and security of our domestic energy with low-carbon natural gas.

Innovation is happening all around Iowa to curb emissions. Renewable natural gas (RNG) is now being produced at the Verbio Nevada Biorefinery, the first of its kind in North America to produce RNG using agricultural residues as its feedstock at scale. New hydrogen hubs are underway near Des Moines, Fairfield and Garner. And just a few years ago Alliant Energy constructed a state-of-the-art natural gas power plant in Marshalltown.

Iowa’s unique geographical advantage for onshore wind and investment in a diverse energy portfolio has delivered significant results for Iowans. Yes, Iowa is a leader in corn and soybean production, but it’s also a leader in wind, and developing a broad mix of energy resources, keeping costs low for our residents and businesses.

The state of Iowa is leading the energy transition, serving as the model of what our national energy policy should look like. As presidential candidates make their way to Iowa over the next several months, we believe they can learn from us on how to get things done right.

We welcome the debate and the dialogue on how to advance America’s energy independence – believing pragmatism and innovation should lead the way.