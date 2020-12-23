JONI ERNST: For our service members, “invisible wounds” often present greatest challenges

In addition to this new law, last month, I helped introduce the Daniel J. Harvey, Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act – a bill named after another Iowan, Cpl. Adam Lambert, who sadly died by suicide. The bill would establish a pilot program to counsel our servicemembers about the challenges they might face during their transition back to civilian life and how that might affect their mental health. It would also provide our war heroes with information about the services available to them at their local Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facility.

On Dec. 14, I was honored to host a conversation with Cpl. Lambert’s parents, Jill and Dean Lambert, about the importance of this bill and additional measures we can all take to support our heroes in need. Adam’s family, like so many others who have faced similar situations, have honored their son’s life and legacy by jumping into action and helping in the fight to end veteran suicide. McKenzie Lambert, Adam’s sister, said this of the new bill named in honor of her brother: “As my family and many others have learned in the most finite way, our military loved ones are trained to avoid burdening society for their individual selves. We must step up and take this burden from them, supplying mental healthcare upfront so they don’t even have to think of asking.” I couldn’t agree more.