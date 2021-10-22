JOSHUA POTTER: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City school board

Hi, my name is Joshua Potter and I have lived in Sioux City since September of 2010. I have been married to my wife, Melissa, for 14 years. We have 3 children that attend the Sioux City Community School District.

I have been the lead pastor at Sioux City First Church for around 6 ½ years. My wife is a substitute teacher in the SCCSD who has had an up close look at several classrooms and served as a long term substitute teacher. She is the president of the PTA at the school our kids attend. Together, we run an after school program at Leeds Elementary on Tuesdays called Good News Club. We have been very involved in our kids' classrooms helping in any way we can. We are proud to say we received the Friend of Education award for helping start the food pantry at North High, along with some teachers and the Siouxland Food Bank.

I am running to help bring steady, level-headed leadership to the school board. There are several issues facing our schools and the school board is involved in making very crucial decisions that affect so many people. We need people who will stand by their principles and convictions. We need people who will listen to our community. Families should be able to trust the district and that it is 100% committed to providing their kids with the best education possible.

We have incredible teachers across this district. Our teachers are facing some very difficult challenges. While they do receive a competitive wage, they are not receiving the resources or support they need in their classrooms. We are short on teachers and paraprofessionals. We have got to find ways to recruit and retain teachers. We need to extend our reach. We have got to do a better job at connecting with local and regional universities who are raising up quality teachers.

Our teachers are not getting the planning time they need. They are spending time after school, during family time, after kids go to bed, or early in the morning to plan for their day. This is unacceptable. We have got to find a solution to the lack of planning time our teachers are getting. In my conversations with teachers one of the other biggest challenges they face is a lack of communication with administration. There seems to be a pretty big disconnect between teachers and downtown. Many teachers feel like downtown is out of touch with their daily challenges. Whether this is true or not, the perception exists.

I have been asked over and over what qualifications I have to serve in this role. As a pastor, we have a church board of which I am the chairman. I also serve in a unique role where I help oversee 14 churches in Northwest Iowa. Whether it’s encouragement, discipline, financial advice, or relational advice I truly enjoy the collaboration. In this role I sit on a board of 12 that helps to oversee 125 churches with 15,000 adherents. As you can imagine, there are several administrative duties, policy decisions, and financial stewardship aspects involved in this role. I believe this gives me a special skill set that would serve the school board well. My vision is simple. Imagine with me families, students, teachers, administrators, school board members, and the superintendent working together for the best quality education for our students. I believe we can get there.

We need good decision-makers on the school board. There are solutions for the challenges we face. I am asking for your vote on Nov. 2 to help provide those solutions. I will be a much needed voice of reason on the school board.

