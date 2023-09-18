Today’s poll: Have you seen any candidates campaign in Siouxland?
Have you seen any candidates campaign in Siouxland?
You voted:
Yesterday’s Poll: Did you go to the Clay County Fair this year?
Yes: 30%
No: 70%
Total votes: 82
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
Today’s poll: Have you seen any candidates campaign in Siouxland?
Yesterday’s Poll: Did you go to the Clay County Fair this year?
Yes: 30%
No: 70%
Total votes: 82
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.