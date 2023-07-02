As the Fourth of July fast approaches, I hope that the people of Sioux City will develop a little consideration for their neighbors.

Not everyone enjoys the fireworks and the resultant explosions. To many of our veterans with PTSD, those explosions force them to relive the horrors that lurk in their past.

Thousands of people are hurt each year from fireworks. Some maimed for life, and some killed.

It isn't just those that are using fireworks that are hurt. some are innocent bystanders who have never set off fireworks in their life, but just wanted to watch the displays. I would remind you of a small child in Ankeny Iowa that was just sitting in their driveway when an errant bomb from across the street landed in their lap.

Matiss Kivlenieks, a former player for the Sioux City Musketeers, was sitting in a hot tub when a mortar tilted and hit him in the chest with a shell, killing him.

Millions of dollars in property damage are lost due to fires caused by fireworks.

Don't forget all of the pets that are terrified by the noise of war, that they simply cannot understand. More pets run away during the first week of July than at any other time of the year because of fireworks.

If one child can be saved from being burned, maimed or even killed by banning fireworks in Sioux City, isn't it worth it? -- Mark Solheim, Sioux City