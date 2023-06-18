In light of the latest news of the political indictment of a former president whose popularity and innocence far outpaces that of the indicting regime, and as we look at what our nation has evolved into, or degenerated into, it’s important to acknowledge the foresight of our Founding Fathers.

In the Declaration of Independence, the “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” calls for the same unalienable Rights, and equal treatment for all Citizens, and these are truths which are self-evident. Then consider our responsibilities: “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”