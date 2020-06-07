LETTER: 1950 Central grad sends Class of 2020 congrats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1950 when it was the Castle on the Hill. I want to congratulate the Class of 2020.

You have a challenge in front of you, but with your youth and determination I am sure you are up to the challenge. The world has changed in many ways for the better in these 70 years. When I graduated there was no TV. Jet planes were only in the military. The world wasn't as connected as it is now. If the coming 70 years see the change I have seen it could be a wonderful place.

Some things have not changed as much as they should. Racial discrimination and religious bigotry are major problems from my perspective. It is the youth of America who can take on this challenge. We have a current challenge to our democracy occurring as well. We must protect it from people who want to do it harm.

The Constitution and the laws derived from it have made our country a great democracy and it is your challenge to keep it moving in the right direction. God speed and good luck. Gordon Kohler, Lafayette, California

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0