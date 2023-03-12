Sixty percent of Iowans surveyed believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases. In spite of abortion still being legal in our state, Walgreens has succumbed to the anti-abortion folks and decided to no longer provide the medication Mifepristone in Iowa because it can be used to induce an abortion.

As reported by Tom Barton in The Journal on March 5, two bills were introduced by Republicans in the Iowa House to restrict abortion in Iowa.

House File 146 sets up to 10 years imprisonment, the same as distributing Heroin, for the distribution of Mifepristone. House File 510 defines the destruction of a fertilized egg, with some exceptions, as an act of murder. The Republican leadership doesn’t support either bill, yet, preferring to wait on a ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court on the constitutionality of a bill that would ban abortions past six weeks when the embryo is so tiny, it can barely be seen by the naked eye.

As a member of the First Unitarian Church of Sioux City, I support reproductive rights, and would refer the reader to our Church’s statement on our website at siouxcityuu.org which states in part:

“The first principle of the Unitarian Universalist Faith is that we believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every person. A decision that takes away a woman’s reproductive rights, bodily autonomy, and access to life saving procedures, is in direct conflict with this principle.” - Greg Nooney, Sioux City