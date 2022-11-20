 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: $7.6 Billion spent on Political Ads just during this 2022 political cycle

Letters to the Editor

$7.6 billion was spent on political ads just during this 2022 political cycle. I personally think that is a huge waste of money. I did not put any stock in those negative ads and feel lots of others didn't, either. Better to just spend some of sensible debates like those done on Iowa Public TV. Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa

