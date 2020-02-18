LETTER: 'A big deception'

You have free articles remaining.
Recently, every Democratic presidential candidate but one thought socialism was acceptable. We must remember it's a big deception to believe "free" things are actually free, that it's fine to believe one is entitled to someone else's hard-earned money, that our government can tax its citizens into prosperity, or that the rich must be responsible for others' financial situations.
Keep in mind socialism leads to communism. Check with the citizens of North Korea, China, Cuba and Venezuela to see how that is working out. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa