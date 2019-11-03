In the Oct. 27 Opinion section, a Letter writer opined that raising the minimum wage is a "bad idea" proposed by Democrats that will cause those who hire young workers to “no longer be able to afford to hire them” and will "ruin many small businesses."
If Social Security goes up approximately 2% a year, then it would seem logical that the minimum wage ought to go up at least 2% a year. In reality, the value of the minimum wage has gone down about 2% every year since the minimum wage was last raised.
If raising the minimum wage makes the cost of goods and services go up, then perhaps we haven’t been paying fair wages to those we ask to supply us with those goods and services. I’m all for lower prices, but not because I’ve found a legal way to steal money from the paychecks of minimum wage workers.
Finally, our county board members who argued against raising the minimum wage would be paid twice the minimum wage if they worked 40 hours a week on county business - and they don’t. If they claim they do spend 40 hours a week on county business, then their regular employers and/or their families are being shortchanged. Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City