LETTER: 'A false doctrine'
LETTER: 'A false doctrine'

Letters to the Editor

I agree with Jim Wharton’s July 19 Regulars column that concludes that race relations have gotten worse.

Since 1776 our country has been on a path toward racial equality. This has been the case from our founding with the recognition of individual rights, to the outlawing of slavery in the 1787 Northwest Ordinance, through compromises to limit the expansion of slavery prior to the Civil War, to the Civil War, and to efforts beyond. We have come through times of going forward and at times going backwards, but the net result has always been to move forward.

I’m in my late 60s and through my life I’ve witnessed slow, but sustained improvement in the attitudes of the American people pertaining to race. There is no better illustration than the statistics that show a near 20% rate of interracial marriage in the United States. Interracial marriage was not accepted when I was young, but is generally accepted now.

In the last decade, however, our progress in racial relations has been reversed by promotion of the concept of “diversity." In my view, diversity has become the new segregation, it promotes racial segregation for political gain. The often-heard phrase “diversity is our strength” has an Orwellian "1984" character to it.

We would do better, as a country, to refuse the false doctrine of “diversity” and remember the words of our Pledge of Allegiance that commits us to one another as an indivisible nation with liberty and justice for all. Paul Johnson, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

