In response to The Journal's June 30 Our Opinion, I will be pleasantly shocked if President Trump makes a speech that's "apolitical" on the Fourth of July. (If he makes it political, is this considered a campaign appearance that he should pay for?) With tickets for selected attendees in front of the Lincoln Memorial ... fireworks being moved, thereby restricting regular viewing .. .flyovers from the Blue Angels, Air Force One (And an F35 and more!) ... possible military vehicles to destroy the streets ... suspension of normal traffic ... etc.
Don't forget, he still has not paid the District of Columbia over $7 million for his inauguration.
Yeah, it'll be apolitical. "A Salute to America"? More like "A Fleecing of America." Tim Getty, Sioux City