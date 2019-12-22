LETTER: 'A frightening prospect'

In asking for an investigation of a rival and withholding aid that had been approved by Congress, the president was acting in his own interest, not the country's. By instructing people who work for him to defy subpoenas, he is obstructing justice.

If we do not use the constitutional mechanism of impeachment to hold him accountable, we weaken our ability to hold any future president accountable.

Whether you like this president or not, that should be a frightening prospect. It is a sad place for the country to be, but it is necessary. Rachel Cole, Sioux City

