LETTER: 'A frightening prospect'
View Comments

LETTER: 'A frightening prospect'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

In asking for an investigation of a rival and withholding aid that had been approved by Congress, the president was acting in his own interest, not the country's. By instructing people who work for him to defy subpoenas, he is obstructing justice.

If we do not use the constitutional mechanism of impeachment to hold him accountable, we weaken our ability to hold any future president accountable.

Whether you like this president or not, that should be a frightening prospect. It is a sad place for the country to be, but it is necessary. Rachel Cole, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Impeachment observation
Letters

MINI: Impeachment observation

The Democratic impeachment process would be a bit more believable had it not begun the day President Trump won in a landslide and morphed from…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News