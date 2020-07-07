LETTER: 'A gem'

What a gem we have in Siouxland. Thanks to the Sioux City Council, we had three free concerts by the Sioux City Municipal Band at Grandview Park. What an inspiring tribute to our country this past Sunday night. I was skeptical that only having parts of the band appear (due to COVID-19) might hinder their performance, but they rocked it.
My only suggestion is to have more than three concerts. Social distancing was not an issue. Music heals the heart in these unfortunate times. Julie Hoss, Sioux City
