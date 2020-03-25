LETTER: A grasshopper's mentality?

Remember Joseph? He, like our legislators, was responsible for managing the assets of a country. During the good years, instead of spending foolishly, he set aside assets to prepare for disaster when it inevitably occurred. And then there was Aesop who wrote of the grasshopper who spent his assets foolishly during the good times while the ant spent wisely. Which was able to weather the bad times? Too many of our elected/employed officials today seem to have the mentality of the grasshopper. Enid Petersen, Anthon, Iowa