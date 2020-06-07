LETTER: A plea
View Comments

LETTER: A plea

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

This is a plea to my evangelical friends and fellow Christians.

Please, may we each take a moment and prayerfully consider the example and teachings of Christ who said He came, not to bring peace but a sword, bringing justice and mercy and separating those who said “Lord, Lord” with their lips but whose hearts were far from Him. He said we will know His followers by their fruits.

This applies also to our elected officials who remain silent as they ignore the behavior of our president when he usurps our Constitution for his own purposes along with the sacred scriptures we hold dear.

Our country is in danger when we allow this. So are our immortal souls. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Explain the logic ...'
Letters

MINI: 'Explain the logic ...'

What a crazy world. We arrest people for not social distancing. We fine people for opening hair salons ahead of schedule. We do not open churc…

MINI: This is winning?
Letters

MINI: This is winning?

We have a pandemic virus out of control, high unemployment, racial injustice, lost respect from foreign countries, massive political corruptio…

LETTER: 'Very misleading'
Letters

LETTER: 'Very misleading'

Saturday's Mini Editorial writer stated the greatest number of Wuhan coronavirus deaths were in the U.S. Very misleading. The U.S. had 3 death…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News