LETTER: A plea

This is a plea to my evangelical friends and fellow Christians.
Please, may we each take a moment and prayerfully consider the example and teachings of Christ who said He came, not to bring peace but a sword, bringing justice and mercy and separating those who said “Lord, Lord” with their lips but whose hearts were far from Him. He said we will know His followers by their fruits.
This applies also to our elected officials who remain silent as they ignore the behavior of our president when he usurps our Constitution for his own purposes along with the sacred scriptures we hold dear.
Our country is in danger when we allow this. So are our immortal souls. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa
