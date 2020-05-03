LETTER: 'A total lack of respect'

It seems to me the whole problem with the best POTUS and his administration is a total lack of respect for the rest of us. Case in point: when VP Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday he chose not to wear a face mask covering his mouth and nose. He chose to disregard the hospital policy that his staff was informed of before his visit. When asked about it, he responded by saying he wanted to be able to look people in the eye. I do not know about the mask he wears or even if he has one, but mine does not cover my eyes and prevent eye contact with other people.