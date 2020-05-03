LETTER: 'A total lack of respect'
LETTER: 'A total lack of respect'

Letters to the Editor

It seems to me the whole problem with the best POTUS and his administration is a total lack of respect for the rest of us. Case in point: when VP Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday he chose not to wear a face mask covering his mouth and nose. He chose to disregard the hospital policy that his staff was informed of before his visit. When asked about it, he responded by saying he wanted to be able to look people in the eye. I do not know about the mask he wears or even if he has one, but mine does not cover my eyes and prevent eye contact with other people.

What is really scary about this is that as head of the task force to oversee the coronavirus he apparently does not know that there is a 15% false/negative result for the test or that just because you are tested negative one day doesn’t mean you can’t become positive any time before you take the next test, unless you choose to live in quarantine.

Would it hurt the best POTUS and his administration to show the rest of us some respect? Joe Dillinger, Sioux City

