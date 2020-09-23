LETTER: 'A very dark place'

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he will be the president of light, not darkness.
Do you believe taking the life of an unborn baby is light? Do you believe forcing businesses to pay insurance coverage for abortions is light? Do you believe taking away religious freedoms is light? Do you believe the Democrats' nominee for president, Biden, is for light?
If so, you are in a very dark place. Barbara Chicoine, Elk Point, South Dakota
