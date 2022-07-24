LETTER: A woman's right

A woman should and does have the right of choice. She has the right to choose to get pregnant or not (rape is the exception). She should not have the right to cut out an unborn child; to steal the life of a baby, of a fellow human being.

People often say "we have to protect the children" or "we are doing this for the good of the children," in regard to climate change, school shootings, child abuse, playground safety, vaccinations, car seats, etc. How about the future children? When do we start protecting babies "on the way?"

Women or girls have an unwanted pregnancy because of irresponsibility, laziness, lack of good judgment or plain stupidity. She has control of her body before she becomes pregnant. These unwanted pregnancies can be prevented. Methods of birth control, contraceptives, even the "day-after" pill are readily available. After she becomes pregnant, her choices are to deliver the baby; to love it forever, have it cared for by another, or give the baby up for adoption. Ending a baby's life in the name of "reproductive" health care is not a choice. This unborn boy or girl is NOT a tumor! It's a growing life! How is an abortion not seen as killing another human being? It's really immoral. Why is the baby's right to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" never though of or considered?

It is very fortunate that all the women protesting for their "right" of choice were not aborted. Regrettably and sadly, their babies are not as lucky or blessed! John Neumann, Denison, Iowa