OK, the standing argument is: "If we didn't have the Electoral College, little states wouldn't ever see the candidates." But that seems to be really silly given the primary system and Iowa Caucuses. In a tight general race a candidate would be forced to cover a myriad of spaces to gather what they might need. So I just don't see that holding water. Besides, less commercials for politics would be a bad thing?
Now let's look at it the other way. If we didn't have this monstrosity, Iowa Democrats' votes would actually count for the candidate of their choice - wait, isn't that supposed to be the case? I mean, in the last election less than 80,000 voters in three little states kept almost three million Californian votes from counting. How is that fair?
Let's remove this archaic silliness and have direct election of the president of the United States. It is way past time. Oh, and term limits for Congress, too. Randal Washburn, Sioux City