LETTER: Abortion ban would lead to legal, moral complexities

“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it!” The Joker

The GOP almost caught the Obamacare car with no plan for a workable alternative. Now, the three judicial appointments of a morally rudderless ex- president might allow them to catch the anti-abortion car.

Then what? Do you really believe that a party with no platform since 2016 has a plan to address the myriad legal and moral complexities of an abortion ban? Of course, they don’t. They can’t plan beyond their chest-thumping political victory. They don’t want to.

But we who plan have larger questions:

How will already medically underserved states recruit physicians if they might be sued for reporting an abortion—or not? This could be a HIPAA nightmare.

How will these same states recruit female workers and their families for the manufacturing jobs which drive growth in the South?

What will be the impact on already underfunded and understaffed courts when anyone can sue anyone over a suspected abortion? Or failure to treat?

How will an underfunded FDA handle the fallout from black markets in abortion pills? Like it handles the opioid crisis?

And, finally, will the staggering gray areas of an abortion ban be thick enough to hide the glaring truths of a failure to plan beyond the euphoria of having caught that car? -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City

