I have chatted with anti abortion friends and family, and know there is absolutely and positively no reasoning or negotiating with them, NONE. I have also visited with friends and family who support a woman’s right to choose. They seem to be more reasonable and willing to entertain other thoughts and ideas. One thing is certain though, anti-abortion supporters will not listen to any woman’s right-to-choose advocate, PERIOD. Anyone who thinks a woman’s choice to have an abortion is an easy or quick decision is sadly mistaken. Women who discover they are pregnant and consider an abortion, I am sure, do soul-searching and pray to God for guidance on what they should do. They may talk to friends and family about it, and weigh the pros and cons. At the end of day, though, if the woman chooses to have an abortion, I believe they have made peace with their God, knowing they will have to live it. That is freedom! John Stetson, Sioux City