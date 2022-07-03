LETTER: Abortion should be a woman's right

I am a lifelong Democrat and my own personal belief is that abortion should only be for victims of rape or incest. And for a women facing a health crisis or losing her life. I also believe that every woman has a right to decide what she does with her own body as far as her health and mental well being goes.
It is not up to a bunch of old men on the Supreme Court to decide. It is time to teach in the schools more responsibility about sex and having children. It's a part of life and needs to be addressed. Men also need to be held responsible and stop blaming woman.
The Republican stance seems to be 'have the child and, if you don't want it, just give it away.' Do you realize how many children never get adopted and live out their lives in foster care, going from home to home, end up out on the streets when they reach 18?
All children should be cared for in a decent home where they have food to eat and love surrounding them. What about the children brought into this world drug addicted who will care for them? Abortion should be a women's right. Only God can judge us. Not the Supreme Court. -- Linda Johnson, Sioux City