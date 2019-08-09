As a corn farmer in Northwest Iowa, I was thrilled to see the Trump administration take action on renewable energy by making E15 available year-round. This was a major win for farmers, families, and businesses across Iowa that benefit from biofuel production. However, there is still much work to be done in achieving a pro-American energy agenda.
Forces within President Trump’s administration are working against his pro-ethanol policies by handing out secret “small” refinery exemptions that allow companies to opt out of blending biofuels. The only issue is that these exemptions are not benefiting small companies – they are going to big oil companies like Exxon and Chevron.
Iowans need to be able to count on their leaders to stand up to the EPA and demand an end to the abuse of EPA exemptions. If policymakers don’t take action on this detrimental behavior, the progress made on ethanol will be lost as demand continues to fall.
Iowa helped send President Trump to the White House, sending a clear message to Washington. It’s time that President Trump send a clear message to EPA bureaucrats and Big Oil. Regulators must support rural communities, farmers and a pro-American energy future. Don Kass, Remsen, Iowa