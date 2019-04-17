Who today would argue against the premise that the planets of our solar system orbit the sun?
There was a time when this very premise was considered blasphemy. Consider the case of Galileo, who was subjected to the discipline of the Inquisition. A supposed weakness in Galileo’s astronomical observations may have been based on Psalm 105:4: "He set the earth on its foundations, so that it should never be moved.” (English Standard Version).
If God intended the earth to remain stationary, how could it orbit the sun?
Proponents of House Bill 1270 in the South Dakota Legislature this year posed just such a dichotomy when the solitary proponent offered intelligent design as a weakness to the theory of evolution.
It seems the objective of the bill was to make the teaching of religious thought legally permissible in K-12 science classes. It was not the first attempt to attack the integrity of K-12 science education and I fear we can expect to revisit this issue despite my suggestion in 2017 that such topics belonged in religious, and not science, curricula.
My religious background directs me to accept science over religion whenever a conflict occurs and that is my sincere advice to you. Mark Winegar, Vermillion, South Dakota