LETTER: Address America's 'abortion virus'

The virus is deadly. From its recognition on Jan. 22 through March 3, 2020, it has affected over 90,000 people worldwide and has killed over 3,000 of them, with an overall death rate of around 2.3%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it “a global-health emergency of international concern” already on Jan. 30, according to The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 31. It has spread to over 50 countries.

Vice President Mike Pence is overseeing the Trump administration’s task force fighting the virus. “Pence called on people to ‘set the politics aside’ as the government works to address the problem,” according to the March 2 Wall Street Journal. The “problem” is coronavirus, also called COVID-19.

Another "virus" is deadly, as well. From its recognition on Jan. 22, 1973, until March 3, 2020, it has affected an estimated 50-60 million people worldwide annually, with an overall death rate approaching 100%.

I and other pro-life proponents have declared it “a global health emergency of international concern” for 47 years. Over 71 countries and territories have reported its insidious infestation.

Its spread always requires person-to-person transmission. Both medical professionals and their patients collaborate in this contagion.

I am one of millions fighting this "virus." I call on people to “set the politics aside” as we work to address the problem. The “problem” is “abortion virus,” also called ”my body, my choice” and “reproductive rights.” Bonnie Reinders, Sioux Center, Iowa

