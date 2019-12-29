LETTER: 'Ado about diversity'
LETTER: 'Ado about diversity'

Letters to the Editor

The ado about diversity among the Democratic presidential candidates makes me think of a line from Vicki Lawrence’s character on "Mama’s Family": “Don’t be disappointed in the gift because it is not in the package you were expecting.”

The Democrats need to focus on finding a candidate with a message that resonates with the voters. If we are going to judge people by the “content of their character,” we have to stop looking at the “color of their skin.” Jeff Levine, South Sioux City, Nebraska

