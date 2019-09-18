AFSCME Local 212/Council 61 has endorsed Mayor Bob Scott in his re-election for mayor of Sioux City and endorsed Councilwoman Rhonda Capron for her re-election for Sioux City City Council. Both have backed union labor. Yes, we have had our difference more than once, but that will happen in the positions we are in.
Both Mayor Scott and Councilwoman Capron have said that the city will negotiate with us (the state of Iowa considers us second-class public employees). Scott and Capron don’t treat non-safety public unions any different then public safety unions. They believe non-safety public unions should be treated the same as public safety unions when it comes to collective bargaining. Chris DeHarty, Sioux City, president of AFSCME Local 212