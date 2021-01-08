 Skip to main content
LETTER: After breach, where are we going?
LETTER: After breach, where are we going?

Letters to the Editor

A short historic event that I know you may have forgot. First a question, when was the last time the U. S. Capital was breached by outside forces? The answer is the Capitol was partially burned by the British on Aug. 24, 1814, during the War of 1812. This brings us to Jan. 6, 2021, when the capital was breached by the followers of the president, Donald Trump at a suggestion he made to his supporters earlier in the day when Congress was counting electoral college ballots from the states. In your mind you should ask, where have we been and where are we going? - Calvin Hansen, Sioux City

