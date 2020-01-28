LETTER: Agree on funding for schools quickly
Letters to the Editor

Governor Kim Reynolds has requested $103 million in new money for local school districts in her 2020 budget, an increase of about 2.5 percent.

Let's urge legislators to quickly come to an agreement on the amount so districts can plan their budgets responsibly. Ask legislators to give schools the highest state school aid number possible and do it within the 30 days as outlined in law, while also providing additional funds for transportation and an increase in cost-per-pupil funding. Mary Ann Schuldt, Sioux City

