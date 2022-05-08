LETTER: Albrecht supports Pillen for governor

Proudly representing District 17 in the Nebraska Legislature, I have had the opportunity to really get to know the people I represent and what their values are. I have talked to countless people in Dakota, Thurston, Wayne and Dixon counties. Everyday I fight hard to represent my people and work for their best interests.

In my 6 years as state senator, I have learned what skills and values a person needs to wield in order to work with the Unicameral and fight for the best interest of Nebraskans on a day-to-day basis. We need to elect leaders who understand the importance of all Nebraskans, especially in rural areas.

With this gubernatorial election coming up, we need to elect someone with agricultural experience. I believe that there is no other candidate better for the job than Jim Pillen. Jim has built his family agribusiness from the ground up and now employs over a thousand Nebraskans. He is a leader both for his local community in Columbus and the state.

Jim Pillen is a good man who treats people with respect and also understands how to work with people to accomplish things as Governor. Jim is a conservative, a fighter, and he’ll represent our Nebraska values as our next governor.

I strongly encourage you to join me in voting for Jim Pillen on May 10th. -- Joni Albrecht, state senator District 17, Thurston, Neb.

