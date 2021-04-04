 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: All Americans are capable of getting an ID to vote
0 comments

LETTER: All Americans are capable of getting an ID to vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

So President Biden thinks requiring an ID to vote is an "atrocity." I wonder how this hinders the vote of African-Americans and Latinos? Don't they drive cars, don't they write checks, fly on airplanes, or so many other things that require IDs these days? Anyone can get a picture ID from their local driver's license location or courthouse. That is what older people get when they give up their driver's license. I think it is an insult to African-Americans and Latinos to act like they are not smart enough to get an ID. If they function in this country, they all need an ID and I am sure they are all very capable and can do so. Voter ID only keeps people from voting with someone else's name -- or avoids fraud, in other words. -- Esther Coffman, Hinton, Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: I'm confused
Letters

MINI: I'm confused

I’m confused -- gun rights before life and free speech before life and means you’re pro-life ?? -- David Harris, Sioux City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News