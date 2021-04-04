LETTER: All Americans are capable of getting an ID to vote

So President Biden thinks requiring an ID to vote is an "atrocity." I wonder how this hinders the vote of African-Americans and Latinos? Don't they drive cars, don't they write checks, fly on airplanes, or so many other things that require IDs these days? Anyone can get a picture ID from their local driver's license location or courthouse. That is what older people get when they give up their driver's license. I think it is an insult to African-Americans and Latinos to act like they are not smart enough to get an ID. If they function in this country, they all need an ID and I am sure they are all very capable and can do so. Voter ID only keeps people from voting with someone else's name -- or avoids fraud, in other words. -- Esther Coffman, Hinton, Iowa