LETTER: All undocumented persons deserve a pathway to citizenship

Three weeks ago, hundreds of young people gathered in Washington D.C. for the Friends Committee on National Legislation’s spring lobby weekend event. Each young adult attended to lobby Congress for a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented persons in the U.S. This includes creating a pathway for all Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) holders, essential workers and farm workers.

During the pandemic, 5 million undocumented immigrants were essential workers making them the backbone of the economy. Undocumented people deserve citizenship here and the whole country would benefit from it.

Over a 10-year period, citizenship for undocumented immigrants will benefit the U.S. GDP by at least $1.7 trillion. Finally, 75% of voters across party lines are in favor of lasting protections for undocumented immigrants.

The economic benefits are undeniable, however, it is extremely important to remember that undocumented people are also the backbone of our communities here in South Dakota. The approximately 5,000 undocumented people in South Dakota are our friends, family, and neighbors. They hold us up when the going gets tough and we celebrate life’s joys together. We cannot be South Dakota without them.

It is for this reason that I urge Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, as well as Rep. Dusty Johnson, to support a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented persons. -- Paige Schroeder, Vermillion, S.D.

