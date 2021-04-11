LETTER: Alzheimer's cases in Iowa continues to grow

The Alzheimer's Association 2021 Disease Facts & Figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer's in our state is continuing to grow.

An estimated 6.2 million Americans 65 and over, of which 66,000 are Iowans, have Alzheimer's. In Iowa 136,000 caregivers provided a total of 155 million hours of unpaid care, valued at $2 billion.

Deaths due to Alzheimer's have increased 145% since 2000, while deaths for other major diseases remained flat or decreased. Here in Iowa, the Medicaid costs of caring for people with Alzheimer's is estimated at $676 million. By 2025, these costs are projected to increase by 17.2%.

Despite knowing these enormous numbers and just ignoring them as someone else's problem, Alzheimer's is personal to me. My husband, starting at the age of 47, was part of a "hidden generation" of Americans under the age of 65 who were diagnosed with Younger Onset Dementia. He suffered for nearly 10 years before passing away on Dec. 23, 2019 at the age of 57. He spent the last 4 years of his life in 5 different nursing homes across Iowa, plus stints in the Iowa City hospital because no one would care for him at such a young age with all his problems.

We have made progress at both the state and national level with legislation for funding for research, helping caregivers, education and getting services for all by removing age barriers. Join me in the fight for current & future generations. Contact Alz.org -- Linnea Clausen, Le Mars, Iowa

