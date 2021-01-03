LETTER: America has been waging war on its own people

America has been waging a war on it own people, especially the lower classes and ethnic minorities. In 1971, President Nixon launched hostilities, calling drugs "public enemy number one." True, the majority of the people using those more common drugs were black, hippies and anti-war protestors, all of which heavily supported the left. Then the CIA and their use of crack as a weapon against middle-class black communities. The falsehood of violent crackheads, absent parents and gangbangers looking for easy cash, as sold to white suburbia. Just say no! Think of the children!

Regulation is the right of the government. However going against scientific evidence and banning all non-prescribed drugs is part of the problem. Americans consume the vast majority of the world's drug supply. Prison is proven to not be a deterrent to addicts. So the drug is in demand and organized crime steps in. The cartels are so powerful they compete with governments. Innocents live in fear, yet they aren't drug users. They're just more casualties in Americas coordinated attack to keep minorities locked away. Over a person's decision to take a chemical.

All street drugs must be decriminalized. Take the money that was going to fighting drug gangs and use it for drug treatment. Finally, make pure forms of these drugs available under supervision by medical professionals. Gang and cartel violence gone. Demilitarize the police to focus on deescalation. Drug addiction is an illness, not a moral failing, but violence against minorities and the poor is. -- Justice Marino, Sioux City

